Coleman signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coleman spent the 2017 campaign with the Falcons, where he turned two carries into eight yards, while also catching two passes for 20 yards. He did, however, play in all 16 games and will look to provide that sort of reliability to Arizona after being signed by the Cardinals on Wednesday. The expectation is that Coleman will operate as the team's starting fullback right away ahead of other potential options like Elijhaa Penny and undrafted rookie Austin Ramesh.