Cardinals' Derrick Coleman: Signs one-year contract with Arizona
Coleman signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Coleman spent the 2017 campaign with the Falcons, where he turned two carries into eight yards, while also catching two passes for 20 yards. He did, however, play in all 16 games and will look to provide that sort of reliability to Arizona after being signed by the Cardinals on Wednesday. The expectation is that Coleman will operate as the team's starting fullback right away ahead of other potential options like Elijhaa Penny and undrafted rookie Austin Ramesh.
More News
-
Derrick Coleman: Drawing interest from Jets•
-
Falcons' Derrick Coleman: Heading to Atlanta•
-
Seahawks' Derrick Coleman: Could be involved in committee•
-
Seahawks' Derrick Coleman: Could be in the mix for RB duty•
-
Seahawks send Derrick Coleman to IR, sign Phil Bates•
-
Seahawks injury report for Sunday designates seven as out•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...