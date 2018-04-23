Derrick Coleman: Drawing interest from Jets
Coleman participated in a workout with the Jets on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Coleman played in all 16 games for Atlanta in 2017 after spending his first four pro seasons within the Seahawks organization. The free-agent fullback averaged just over 14 offensive snaps per game last year, serving almost exclusively as a blocker. The 27-year-old Coleman accumulated eight yards on two carries in his stint with the Falcons, adding two receptions for 20 yards.
