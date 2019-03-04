The Redskins may be interested in acquiring Rosen if the Cardinals make him available for trade, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.

With rumors about Arizona drafting Kyler Murray gaining steam, it's only natural for quarterback-needy teams to inquire about Rosen's availability. The No. 10 overall pick from last year's draft struggled through a disastrous rookie season in which he completed 55.2 percent of passes for 5.8 yards per attempt, but it's only fair to mention that he was stuck with an atrocious offensive line and overmatched coaching staff. Optimistic suitors can make a comparison to Jared Goff, who managed just 5.3 YPA as a rookie on a Jeff Fisher team in 2016. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury sounded confident in Rosen a few weeks ago, but a recent comment from general manager Steve Keim seemed to leave the door open for a new plan. Of course, the Cardinals may just be feigning interest in Murray in an effort to create more leverage if they consider trading away the No. 1 overall pick.