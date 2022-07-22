Rosen, who was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, saw action in four games with the Falcons last year, completing two of his 11 pass attempts for 19 yards with two interceptions. As the 2022 season approaches, the 25-year-old gives the Browns added quarterback depth behind Deshaun Watson (who faces a potential suspension) and Jacoby Brissett. In the event that Watson is suspended, either Rosen or Joshua Dobbs would be in line to serve as the team's No. 2 signal caller behind Brissett.
Browns' Josh Rosen: Signs with Cleveland
