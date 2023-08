Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Sanders (hand) will be back on the practice field "pretty shortly," Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders currently has his hand in a cast, but apparently, he's not dealing with a serious injury. When healthy, the 2022 third-round pick should compete for a rotational role after posting 23 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 13 appearances (251 defensive snaps) as a rookie.