Sanders was claimed off waivers by the Texans on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sanders was let go by the Cardinals on Tuesday and it didn't take long for the former third-rounder to find a new home. The 25-year-old has not appeared in a game this season after recording 23 tackles, including three sacks, while also adding a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 13 contests with Arizona in his rookie campaign last year. Sanders will now look to make the most of his fresh start with Houston.