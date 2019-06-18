Seals-Jones (neck) was an active participant in the Cardinals' offseason program, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports. "We're doing a lot of rotating and just trying to put the pieces together," Seals-Jones said during OTAs. "Coach (Kliff Kingsbury) is throwing everybody in and just seeing what everybody can do, from the vets to the rookies."

After the signing of Charles Clay early in the offseason, the Cardinals extended an exclusive rights tender to Seals-Jones in March, thereby rounding out the top of the tight end depth chart. Seals-Jones has displayed pass-catching acumen in his two-year career, reeling off 11.8 YPC and four TDs on his 46 receptions. On his third go-around, he'll have to get in the good graces of another coach-quarterback combo, but at least he has experience with 2019 first overall pick Kyler Murray, as the two were teammates at Texas A&M in 2015. If Seals-Jones can gain a better part of the TE snap share this season, he may finally break through in what's expected to be a high-tempo offense that features three- and even four-wide sets.