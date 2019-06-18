Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Available during offseason workouts
Seals-Jones (neck) was an active participant in the Cardinals' offseason program, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports. "We're doing a lot of rotating and just trying to put the pieces together," Seals-Jones said during OTAs. "Coach (Kliff Kingsbury) is throwing everybody in and just seeing what everybody can do, from the vets to the rookies."
After the signing of Charles Clay early in the offseason, the Cardinals extended an exclusive rights tender to Seals-Jones in March, thereby rounding out the top of the tight end depth chart. Seals-Jones has displayed pass-catching acumen in his two-year career, reeling off 11.8 YPC and four TDs on his 46 receptions. On his third go-around, he'll have to get in the good graces of another coach-quarterback combo, but at least he has experience with 2019 first overall pick Kyler Murray, as the two were teammates at Texas A&M in 2015. If Seals-Jones can gain a better part of the TE snap share this season, he may finally break through in what's expected to be a high-tempo offense that features three- and even four-wide sets.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Remains with Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Remaining in Arizona•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Accrues 343 receiving yards in 2018•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Won't play in Seattle•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Still not practicing Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Sidelined at Wednesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews
Get ready for Fantasy football season with the Fantasy Football Today team's 2019 team pre...
-
Fantasy Football breakouts: Draft Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Team Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Cleveland Browns
Key additions and departures, numbers to know and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Baltimore Ravens
Key additions and departures, numbers to know and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: New York Jets
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...