Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Leads team in targets in blowout
Seals-Jones caught four of six targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Rams.
The six targets were actually a team-high mark in a game that saw the Rams hold a 67-43 advantage in snaps and a 432-137 advantage in yards. Seals-Jones appeared to dominate the playing time at tight end for a second time in as many weeks, but it still isn't translating into production. He might benefit if the Cardinals switched from Sam Bradford to Josh Rosen, though the team's issues clearly aren't just a matter of the quarterback position. There's also a chance Seals-Jones will lose some of his snaps and targets if Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) is ready for Week 3 against the Bears.
