Seals-Jones posted two catches (on four targets) for a team-high 52 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Seals-Jones wasn't even targeted until the waning minutes of the third quarter, but a 31-yard reception early in the fourth jump-started an eventual touchdown drive, and he later connected with Josh Rosen for a 21-yard gain on a beautifully-placed ball down the left sideline. Prior to Sunday's game, Seals-Jones led Cardinals skill-position players with an offensive snap share of 91.2 percent. With an ever healthier Jermaine Gresham taking on 33 of 60 snaps on offense Sunday, Seals-Jones managed to earn just 39, good for 65 percent. Considering Gresham is more adept as a pass blocker, Sunday's breakdown of TE reps may be the reality moving forward with a rookie signal-caller under center, potentially capping Seals-Jones' output.