Nkemdiche left Thursday's practice early with a mild case of tendinitis, but head coach Steve Wilks said he should be fine, the Cardinals' official site reports.

Coming off a weak sophomore season, Nkemdiche is looking to bounce back for the Cardinals in his third year. The 23-year-old, who was selected 29th overall by Arizona in 2016, managed just 11 tackles (four solo) and has yet to record a sack over 17 career NFL games.