Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Has fifth-year option declined
The Cardinals won't pick up the fifth-year option on Nkemdiche's (knee) rookie contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Since the Cardinals selected Nkemdiche 20th overall in the 2016 draft, he's been plagued by injuries, culminating with a torn ACL in Week 14 of last season. The struggle to stay healthy has resulted in just 27 appearances in 48 potential games, though he finally flashed some of his potential with 4.5 sacks among 32 tackles in 10 outings in 2018. With his rehab likely to encompass most of the upcoming campaign, the Cardinals seem to be making a cost-cutting move for the future, likely hoping he'll sign a prove-it deal next offseason to reestablish his value.
