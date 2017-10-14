Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Questionable for Sunday
Nkemdiche (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nkemdiche was limited in practice this week and has a chance to make his first game appearance since Week 3. The Cardinals defensive line depth could be severely tested Sunday if the 23-year-old is unable to play, since fellow defensive end Olsen Pierre (ankle) was already ruled out.
