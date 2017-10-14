Play

Nkemdiche (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nkemdiche was limited in practice this week and has a chance to make his first game appearance since Week 3. The Cardinals defensive line depth could be severely tested Sunday if the 23-year-old is unable to play, since fellow defensive end Olsen Pierre (ankle) was already ruled out.

