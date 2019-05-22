McClain is signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

McClain started five of 13 games he spent with Washington last season and finished the year with 17 tackles and a sack. The 30-year-old may not be the same player he was during his prime days with Dallas from 2014-2016, but McClain could still serve as a quality part of the defensive line rotation in Arizona.

More News
Our Latest Stories