Play

McClain (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

McClain suited up in the last two games for the Raiders, making two tackles. The veteran is a healthy scratch now, though, so Maurice Hurst, Johnathan Hankins and P.J. Hall will serve as Oakland's only defensive tackles.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories