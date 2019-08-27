Terrell McClain: Released by Arizona
McClain was released by the Cardinals on Monday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran defensive lineman signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals back in May but the team decided to move forward with defensive tackle Clinton McDonald, who they signed earlier in the day.
More News
-
Cardinals' Terrell McClain: Signing with Arizona•
-
Falcons' Terrell McClain: Suits up for 13 games in 2018•
-
Falcons' Terrell McClain: Practices in full•
-
Falcons' Terrell McClain: Won't play Week 15•
-
Falcons' Terrell McClain: Looking to fill void at defensive tackle•
-
Falcons' Terrell McClain: Signs with Atlanta•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Jacobs wows
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brown busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...