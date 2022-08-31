Watkins was released by the Cowboys on Tuesday, Rob Phillips of the team's official site reports.

Watkins was let go as part of the team's final roster trimming Tuesday. The 28-year-old defensive tackle re-signed with Dallas in March after recording 32 tackles, one sack and one interception over 15 games (14 starts) in 2022. Watkins, who primarily played in a reserve role (42 games, 18 starts) over the first four years of his career with Houston, will now look to land a contract elsewhere heading into the regular season.