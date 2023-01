Watkins has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's divisional-round game against the 49ers due to a calf injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Watkins went down in the first half of Sunday's matchup due to his calf injury, and he'll be unavailable to close out the game. Prior to his departure, he recorded a solo tackle. It's unclear whether the 2017 fourth-rounder would be available for next Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles if Dallas advances.