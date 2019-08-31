Chad Williams: Done in desert
The Cardinals released Williams on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 2017 third-round pick hauled in 17 catches for 171 yards and one touchdown in 10 games last season, but failed to make the roster with a crowded receiver room. Williams could bring NFL experience and depth to another team this season.
