Gilman (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 7 contest in Kansas City.

Gilman is set to miss his third straight game due to a heel issue. He logged a limited practice session Thursday but was unable to practice at all both Wednesday and Friday. Raheem Layne (knee) had been taking over for Gilman, but he was placed on IR on Wednesday. Derwin James is also questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, so the Chargers could be forced to rely on Dean Marlowe, AJ Finley and the recently signed Jaylinn Hawkins in a tough matchup against the Chiefs.