Ekeler rushed eight times for 25 yards and caught two passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-27 win over San Francisco.

It was a season-low yardage total for Ekeler, but he still salvaged his day with a 22-yard catch for a second-quarter touchdown. After coming into the game averaging 8.1 YPC, the 23-year-old was held to just 3.1 in this contest. He'll continue to handle change-of-pace duties behind Melvin Gordon at home against Oakland in Week 5.