Bosa (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Bosa was seen at practice Friday sporting a walking boot, so this news, which represents a huge hit to the Chargers' team D in Week 1, isn't surprising. Not having to deal with Bosa -- whose listed backup is Isaac Rochell -- is also a big break for Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes. Beyond the Bolts' season opener, coach Anthony Lynn refers to Bosa's status as "week-to-week."