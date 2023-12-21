The Chargers designated Bosa (foot) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The transaction opens up a 21-day window in which Bosa can be evaluated in practice before the Chargers would have to add him to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the remainder of the season. Given that he hasn't played since Week 11 and won't be able to get more than two practices under his belt this week, Bosa may not be cleared to play ahead of this Saturday's game against the Bills. A return during Week 17 or 18 may be more realistic, but the 5-9 Chargers likely won't risk bringing the star edge rusher back in the midst of a non-contending season unless the team is confident he's 100 percent recovered from his right foot sprain. Bosa appeared in nine games and tallied 20 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble prior to being placed on IR.