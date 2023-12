Bosa (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Bosa was able to practice in a limited fashion throughout the week, but it still seems as if he's not ready to return to the field just yet. The 28-year-old edge rusher has missed Los Angeles' last five games with this foot issue, and with the Chargers out of playoff contention, the team could very well shut down Bosa for the remainder of the year.