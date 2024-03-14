Bosa (foot) restructured his contract and will remain with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Scheduled for $22 million in non-guaranteed compensation in 2024 and $25.36 million next year, Bosa was oft-mentioned as a potential cap casualty or trade target. He and fellow edge rusher Khalil Mack both ended up restructuring their contacts before roster bonuses were due later this week, giving them a third season to work together chasing quarterbacks. Mack has played in every game since joining the team, while Bosa has missed 20 of a possible 34 contests, including the final seven games of the 2023 season due to a foot sprain. The 28-year-old returned to practice on a limited basis in late December and early July, so it's entirely possible he's already back to full health/strength before the start of offseason. A healthier year from Bosa would go a long way, though the Chargers still appear frightfully thin in the front seven apart from their duo of star edge rushers.