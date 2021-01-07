Ballage carried the ball 13 times for 36 yards and a touchdown in the win Sunday over the Chiefs. He finished his season 402 total yards and three touchdowns across two different teams.

Ballage put together an uneventful three-game stint with the Jets before joining the Chargers midway through the season. From a statistical standpoint, the ensuing eight games were easily the best juncture of Ballage's three-year career to date as the 25-year-old touched the ball 108 times including four different games with at least 13-plus carries mainly in the absence of Austin Ekeler (quad). While he piled together career-highs in rushing yards (290) and receiving yards (99), he was hardly efficient with his opportunities, finishing the season with a paltry 3.3 yards-per-carry average. It'll be interesting to see how the Chargers manage their depth chart at running back moving forward with head coach Anthony Lynn now out of the picture. The offense had been almost dependent on a bruising running back capable of running between the tackles as a fulcrum of sorts to work alongside Ekeler during Lynn's tenure, but a more imaginative coach could choose to make Ekeler the truly dominant option out of the backfield thus forcing the backups to remain largely out of the picture. While Ballage's counting stats likely will make him a front runner for whatever the backup RB job looks like in 2021, Justin Jackson, 2020 fourth-round pick Joshua Kelley and possibly more names could all contend for that role entering next season.