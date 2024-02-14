Murray (shoulder) registered 107 tackles (79 solo), four passes defended, three sacks and one interception across 15 games of the 2023 campaign for the Chargers.

Murray didn't play in the final two games of the regular season due to a shoulder injury, but the 2023 campaign represented arguably the 25-year-old's best as a pro to date regardless. The 2020 first-round pick appeared to be an afterthought on the depth chart entering the season after the team signed Eric Kendricks to a lucrative offseason deal, but Murray wound up playing the most snaps of anyone on the team and had a four-game stretch towards the middle of the year with at least eight tackles per game. It's hard to imagine this year's performance earning a significant extension from Los Angeles, so expect Murray to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason and likely land a deal as a starting middle linebacker elsewhere.