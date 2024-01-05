Murray (shoulder) did not participate in practice for the second day in a row Thursday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

The starting inside linebacker also sat out of the Chargers' Week 17 loss to the Broncos. Even if Murray is unable to play in Sunday's season finale against the Chiefs, the fourth-year pro has still enjoyed a career season with 107 tackles, four passes defensed and an interception. Murray is at the end of his rookie contract and will be a free agent in the offseason.