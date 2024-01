The Chargers signed Duggan to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Selected 239th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft out of TCU, Duggan was cut ahead of Week 1 and spent the season mostly on the Chargers' practice squad. He was called up a couple times after Justin Herbert's injury but never appeared in a game. Duggan will compete for a backup job in the offseason.