Duggan signed with the Chargers' practice squad Wednesday.

Duggan has bounced between the Chargers' practice squad and active roster since the team drafted him in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The rookie out of TCU suited up for last Saturday's 24-22 loss to the Bills, then got waived Monday before joining the practice squad Wednesday after passing through waivers unclaimed. Will Grier has since been added to the 53-man roster to replace Duggan as the backup to starting quarterback Easton Stick.