Ezeike has agreed to terms with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

Ezeike started his career at UCLA as a wide receiver before adding 30 pounds to transition to tight end. He played in nine games in the 2022 season and caught 20 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns. His willingness to change positions demonstrates his coachability, which is highly coveted by NFL teams. Ezeike hasn't shown much in the passing game and lacks elusiveness as a route runner, but he should be able to find his way on to an NFL roster as a developmental prospect.