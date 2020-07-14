Teamer has been handed a four-game suspension to start the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on substances of abuse, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Teamer went undrafted in 2019 before ultimately finding a home with the Chargers. Due to injuries to both Derwin James (ankle) and Adrian Phillips (forearm), Teamer ended up in the starting lineup from Weeks 3 through 8 but ended the year with a string of healthy scratches. Teamer was expected to again compete for a job providing depth at safety in 2020, but he'll now not be able to do that until at least Week 5.