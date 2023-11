Teamer (hamstring) was waived by the Raiders on Monday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Teamer has been out of action since Week 6 with a hamstring injury, although he was reinstated from IR on Saturday, before ultimately not suiting up for Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. The 26-year-old was arrested for a DUI early that morning, which likely played a part in him being inactive for the contest.