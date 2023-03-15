Teamer re-signed with the Raiders on Wednesday.
Teamer played in all 17 games last season, earning a regular role in the secondary as the season went on. He finished the 2022 campaign with 40 tackles (25 solo), which tied a career-high in his three NFL seasons. He'll likely provide depth for the Raiders at safety in 2023.
