Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Appears unlikely to play Sunday
Benjamin (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, is viewed as a "long shot" to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Benjamin appears set to miss his second straight game with the right foot injury after he was unable to advance beyond limited practice participation this week. With Benjamin trending toward another inactive status, Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams will be locked in as the clear top complements in the passing game behind lead wideout Keenan Allen. Geremy Davis or J.J. Jones would fill in for Benjamin on the rare occasions the Chargers utilize four-receiver sets.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Logs limited practice•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Sitting out Week 2•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Looks like game-time call for Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...