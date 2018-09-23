Benjamin (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, is viewed as a "long shot" to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Benjamin appears set to miss his second straight game with the right foot injury after he was unable to advance beyond limited practice participation this week. With Benjamin trending toward another inactive status, Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams will be locked in as the clear top complements in the passing game behind lead wideout Keenan Allen. Geremy Davis or J.J. Jones would fill in for Benjamin on the rare occasions the Chargers utilize four-receiver sets.