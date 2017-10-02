Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Nets 21 yards in loss
Benjamin snared two of his five targets for 21 yards in the 26-24 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
The good news; Benjamin was targeted on at least one deep pass Sunday. The bad news; he didn't catch it, which all but doomed the speedster's totals on the afternoon. And that's not the only bad news. With 2017 first-round pick, Mike Williams, nearing a return from a preseason back injury, there's a chance Benjamin could start to cede targets as the offense gains yet another weapon. More than likely, Benjamin's speed will still keep him on the field, especially if the Chargers continue to attack defenses through the air. But time may be running out for fantasy owners to consistently rely on the 27-year-old, something that always felt like an aberration.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Leads team in receiving yards•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches just one pass•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Scores fourth-quarter touchdown•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches long touchdown pass versus Rams•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches long touchdown in preseason opener•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Appears healthy to open camp•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...