Benjamin snared two of his five targets for 21 yards in the 26-24 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

The good news; Benjamin was targeted on at least one deep pass Sunday. The bad news; he didn't catch it, which all but doomed the speedster's totals on the afternoon. And that's not the only bad news. With 2017 first-round pick, Mike Williams, nearing a return from a preseason back injury, there's a chance Benjamin could start to cede targets as the offense gains yet another weapon. More than likely, Benjamin's speed will still keep him on the field, especially if the Chargers continue to attack defenses through the air. But time may be running out for fantasy owners to consistently rely on the 27-year-old, something that always felt like an aberration.