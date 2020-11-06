Pope (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Unless Pope is able to make exceedingly quick progress and fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol, including gaining full clearance from an independent neurologist, he won't be eligible to suit up Sunday. If Pope indeed misses time, it could provide Joshua Kelley with increased opportunities alongside presumed starter Justin Jackson.
More News
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Still missing practice•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Logs DNP after concussion diagnosis•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: In concussion protocol•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Emerges as key piece in loss•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Signs with active roster•
-
Troymaine Pope: Sent back to practice squad•