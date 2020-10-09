Johnson was promoted to the Chargers' active roster from the practice squad Friday.
The 23-year-old was elevated to the active roster as an extra player for Week 4 and caught a 53-yard touchdown while playing eight offensive snaps, and he'll now rejoin the roster on a longer-term basis with Austin Ekeler (hamstring) heading to injured reserve. The Chargers already have six other wideouts on the roster and only Mike Williams (hamstring) is dealing with an injury, so Johnson seems unlikely to receive any consistent opportunities.