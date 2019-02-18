Charles Johnson: Leads AAF in receiving
Johnson leads the Alliance of American Football in receptions (11) and receiving yards (252) through two weeks.
Johnson is one of the bigger names in the AAF -- a 2013 seventh-round pick of the Packers who posted a 31-475-2 receiving line for the Vikings in 2014. He bounced around the NFL after playing 39 games for Minnesota from 2014 to 2016, most recently getting cut by the Jets at the end of the 2018 preseason. Johnson will turn 30 at the end of February, but he apparently still has enough juice to get another look from the NFL, assuming he makes it through the AAF campaign without any major injuries.
