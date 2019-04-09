Eagles' Charles Johnson: Joins Eagles after AAF success
Johnson signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Johnson was one of the top players in the Alliance of American Football, leading the now-defunct league in catches (45), targets (70) and receiving yards (687), while only Rashad Ross bested his five receiving touchdowns. The 30-year-old also has a noteworthy NFL track record, as he was selected by Green Bay in the seventh round of the 2013 draft and ended up playing 39 games for Minnesota from 2014 to 2016. Johnson even had a brief stretch of fantasy relevance late in the 2014 campaign with six straight games of at least 38 receiving yards. He could push for the No. 4 wide receiver job in Philadelphia, competing with the likes of Mack Hollins (groin), Shelton Gibson, Braxton Miller, Johnny Holton and Greg Ward.
