Eagles' Charles Johnson: Catches three passes
Johnson (foot) caught three of five targets for 23 yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Jaguars.
Johnson was forced to exit the preseason opener versus the Titans last week, but he was ready to go for Week 2. The 30-year-old received the start Thursday as the Eagles held out Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor.
