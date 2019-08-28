The Eagles placed Johnson (ankle) on their injured reserve list Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Johnson actually suffered the injury during the preseason opener, and has had lingering effects. The veteran will need to sit out a minimum of eight games, and could head to waivers if he reaches an injury settlement with the team. Johnson's absence likely won't effect the offense, considering he was battling for a depth role.

