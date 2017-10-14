Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Downgraded to questionable
The Chiefs downgraded Wilson (knee) to questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Wilson went from not practicing earlier in the week to not carrying an injury designation into Week 6, but he has apparently suffered somewhat of a setback. The pass-catcher is in line for more targets with Chris Conley (Achilles) now out for the season. He still figures to see an increased workload should he take the field Sunday, but a decision on his status is unlikely to be made until closer to kickoff. While De'Anthony Thomas and Demarcus Robinson are next up on the depth chart, the Chiefs would likely rely more on Tyreke Hill, Travice Kelce, and their running game should Wilson ultimately be ruled out.
