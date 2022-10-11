site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Albert Wilson: Joins active roster
The Raiders are signing Wilson from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Wilson joins Las Vegas' active roster after having been signed to the practice squad less than a week ago. He recorded a 25-213-0 receiving line across 14 appearances with the Dolphins last season.
