Wilson (knee) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Raiders.

To date, Wilson has logged 16 catches for 158 yards and a TD through five games, but with Chris Conley now on IR, Wilson is a candidate for added targets in the Chiefs' offense once he re-establishes his health. As a result, he's worthy of roster consideration in deeper formats now that he's back in action following a one-game absence.

