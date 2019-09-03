The Chiefs placed Speaks (knee) on season-ending injured reserve Saturday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Speaks had a promising rookie campaign -- 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks -- after being selected with a second-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he unfortunately suffered a sprained MCL and a meniscus injury in the second preseason game. The 23-year-old won't be able to overcome it this season, so he's being shut down. Emmanuel Ogbah and Tanoh Kpassagnon will see increased chances while Speaks is on the mend.