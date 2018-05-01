Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Inks deal with Chiefs

Williams signed with the Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent Saturday following the draft, The Times-Picayune reports.

Williams spent his college career trapped behind both Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice in Baton Rouge. He did prove at LSU that he could catch the ball, racking up 29 receptions for 331 yards in addition to his 820 yards (5.7 YPC) and nine touchdowns as a senior. Andy Reid covets players who can serve as both a runner and pass-catcher out of the backfield, so Williams should receive a good look over in Kansas City during the preseason. However, the rookie tailback will likely have to prove he's a capable option on special teams and beat out an established option in a loaded backfield group to earn a 53-man roster spot out of camp.