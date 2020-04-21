Chiefs' Deon Yelder: Staying with Chiefs
Yelder has officially signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Chiefs, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Yelder currently is projected as the No. 3 tight end on the Chiefs' roster heading into the 2020 season behind Travis Kelce and Ricky Seals-Jones. The 25-year-old Yelder recorded three receptions for 50 yards last year.
