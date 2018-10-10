Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: May return this season
Duvernay-Tardif (lower leg) still has a chance to return in 2018, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
After Duvernay-Tardif was diagnosed with a broken left fibula sustained in the Chiefs' Week 5 matchup with the Jaguars, he complained of pain in his ankle. An MRI revealed that he sustained a maisonneuve fracture, meaning that he tore ligaments in his ankle along with the broken fibula. Regardless, head coach Andy Reid believes there is still a chance Duvernay-Tardif can return this season.
More News
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Heads to injured reserve•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Suffers broken fibula•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Off initial injury report•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Inactive Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It's Revenge Game time for Marshawn Lynch, who has a great chance at a big game against his...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...