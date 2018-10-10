Duvernay-Tardif (lower leg) still has a chance to return in 2018, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

After Duvernay-Tardif was diagnosed with a broken left fibula sustained in the Chiefs' Week 5 matchup with the Jaguars, he complained of pain in his ankle. An MRI revealed that he sustained a maisonneuve fracture, meaning that he tore ligaments in his ankle along with the broken fibula. Regardless, head coach Andy Reid believes there is still a chance Duvernay-Tardif can return this season.

