Duvernay-Tardif announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Duvernay-Tardif played five games for the Jets last season and was a free agent at the time of his announcement. The 32-year-old spent the first five seasons of his career with the Chiefs, starting 57 games for them at right guard, after being selected in the sixth round of the 2014 Draft. He stepped away from football in 2020, opting out of his contract, to work as an orderly at a long-term care facility in Canada. He ultimately returned to the NFL, signing with the Jets in 2021, and then again returning with them in 2022, after he completed a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital.