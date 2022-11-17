Duvernay-Tardif signed with the Jets' practice squad Thursday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Duvernay-Tardif announced in June he was pausing his NFL career to begin a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital. With his residency completed, he now returns to the team he played with last season and started seven games for. The 31-year-old will work to earn his way onto the active roster.
