Duvernay-Tardif signed with the Jets' practice squad Thursday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Duvernay-Tardif announced in June he was pausing his NFL career to begin a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital. With his residency completed, he now returns to the team he played with last season and started seven games for. The 31-year-old will work to earn his way onto the active roster.

